Governor's race intensifies even more with 2+ weeks until Election Day

ATLANTA - We’re two and a half weeks out from Election Day, and the race for Georgia’s next governor is getting even more intense with accusations flying from both campaigns.
Over the last few weeks, Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams has pressed her opponent on accusations of voter suppression, something picked up by several other groups who support her.
Two and a half weeks from the November election. We traveled near and far to speak with both candidates for governor. At 6, their takes on the race so far...and what's ahead. pic.twitter.com/y6BmKJaBzQ— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) October 19, 2018
Meanwhile, Republican candidate Brian Kemp has pressed Abrams over remarks she made earlier this week where he said she insulted both farmers and people who work in the hospitality industry.
Channel 2 political reporter Richard Elliot was with both candidates as they campaigned across the metro Friday. What each candidate had to say about the race, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
