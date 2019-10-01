Federal judge blocks 'heartbeat' abortion law

ATLANTA - A federal judge has blocked Georgia's anti-abortion law from going into effect.
District Judge Steve C. Jones issued a ruling Tuesday blocking House Bill 481 from taking effect Jan. 1 while a challenge to the law makes its way through court.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia had sued the state saying the law, which bans most abortions once a doctor can detect fetal cardiac activity, is unconstitutional.
"The federal district court today fulfilled its oath to uphold and defend the Constitution," ACLU attorney Sean J. Young told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution." This abortion ban has been unconstitutional from start to finish and today, is a victory for the dignity of women throughout Georgia."
Gov. Brian Kemp's office sent a statement, saying:
"We are currently reviewing Judge Jones' decision. Despite today's outcome, we remain confident in our position. We will continue to fight for the unborn and work to ensure that all Georgians have the opportunity to live, grow, and prosper."
