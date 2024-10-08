Peach Drop 2025: City approves $650K in funding for New Year’s Eve tradition

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta is working to bring back a New Year’s Eve tradition.

The city council approved an agreement with Live Nation Entertainment to produce the 2025 Peach Drop Festival. As part of the agreement, the city will pay up to $650,000 for the event production.

“The event production team is needed to produce the entire event, including to secure and manage the stage and set-up, artists green rooms, VIP holding areas, credentials, audio/video, peach drop rigging, fireworks, rentals, labor, etc.” the ordinance states.

The Peach Drop will return to the Underground Atlanta on Dec. 31, 2024. More details about who is performing will be released at a later time.

The Peach Drop began in 1989 with live music and food. The year ended with Atlanta’s own version of the Times Square drop with a giant peach instead. The event used to attract around 100,000 people on average each year.

2019 marked the first time that the Peach Drop was canceled. The city canceled it again in 2020 and 2021 as the nation dealt with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Peach Drop returned in 2022 at the Underground Atlanta. Last year’s party featured musical performances from Da Brat, Jagged Edge and YoungBloodZ.

The Peach Drop did not return in 2023.

