BioLab chemical fire: Rockdale County Schools extend virtual learning period through next week

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Rockdale County Schools will remain in a virtual learning mode as the county still deals with the effects of the BioLab chemical plant fire last week.

The district announced it would be remote from Oct. 7 until Oct. 9. On Tuesday, the district said it is extending virtual learning through Friday, Oct. 18.

Here is the message that Rockdale County Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts sent to families.

“We continue to monitor the cleanup at BioLab and its environmental impact. Officials have narrowed the area for the 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. shelter-in-place to be within a two-mile radius of the BioLab site. This may seem like a small geographic area, but approximately half of our schools are located within this defined range which requires that we take the necessary precautions. These precautions include extending our virtual learning to allow more time for interagency consultation and cleanup efforts at the site. For the safety of all students and staff, Rockdale County Public Schools will continue virtual learning for Thursday, October 10th, Friday, October 11th, and the following week of Monday, October 14th through Friday, October 18th.”

“This decision is being made now to give our families and staff adequate time to plan and prepare for extended virtual learning. School-based support staff and Central Office staff will also continue to work remotely. Our buildings will remain closed, and district and school activities will be rescheduled. We still have not been given a definitive timeline for the completion of the cleanup, and that is understandable as it is a fluid situation. However, we want to be proactive in notifying families so that they can sufficiently plan. We understand that this is not necessarily ideal for our students, staff, and families, but we must prioritize the health and wellbeing of our students and staff above all else. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

-Dr. Terry Oatts, Superintendent

