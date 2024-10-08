BioLab Fire: Meetings to be held Tuesday in response to Rockdale County chemical fire

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple groups of lawmakers and other elected officials will meet Tuesday to discuss issues surrounding the BioLab fire in Rockdale County.

The chemical fire started in the morning on Sept. 29 at the BioLab facility in Conyers. While the fire was put out the same day, ongoing chemical reactions have caused a haze to spread through parts of the metro Atlanta area.

Tuesday morning, a group of state lawmakers from Rockdale and DeKalb counties will meet with residents, business owners and others impacted by the BioLab incident at the Georgia Capitol at 10 a.m.

“This is a terrifying time for the citizens of Rockdale County, and because we know the impact is now regional, we must focus on the impact of the chemicals as it pertains to the environment and health of citizens,” said Rep. Rhonda Taylor (D-Conyers), chair of the Rockdale County House Legislative Delegation. “We want to hear from anyone along the east corridor about how this incident has affected their lives and how we may be able to help.”

Separately, the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners has BioLab-related topics on its meeting agenda for Tuesday.

The commission meeting also starts at 10 a.m. and is expected to include commissioners voting on whether they should ratify the state of emergency issued from the start of the chemical incident.

County commissioners sent out a statement on Monday reminding residents that there is a public comment portion to hear concerns revolving around the still-present, though diminished, chemical haze in Rockdale County.

Officials have already declared a state of emergency, meaning the agenda item would more formally recognize the “critical significance” that commissioners say resulted from the chemical fire at the BioLab facility.

