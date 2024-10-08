BioLab Fire: Call center for chemical plant impacts opens Tuesday in Rockdale County

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — As of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, a call center for residents, businesses and others impacted by the BioLab chemical fire will be open and operating.

According to a release from a BioLab spokesperson, the call center is part of the company’s “ongoing efforts to expand support services for the local community affected by the fire at its Conyers facility.”

The facility caught fire early on Sept. 29, and while the fire was put out the same day, chemical reactions have continued to affect residents in Rockdale and its neighboring counties.

To help with issues stemming from the continuing chemical issues and impacts from the start of the fire and reactions, BioLab said the call center will be dedicated to the community and round-the-clock.

“Local residents and businesses can call (678) 301-2359 to speak with a live representative, 24 hours per day, 7 days a week,” the company said in a statement, adding that they’ll help with evaluations and reimbursement requests from residents and businesses, as well as answer general questions.

“Our team at BioLab is committed to making things right for the residents and business community impacted by the fire at our warehouse,” Michael Sload, CEO of BioLab’s parent company, KIK Consumer Products, said. “We recognize that members of our community have questions and concerns, and we want them to know that we hear them and are committed to being there for them. This call center is one of many resources we have underway to assist our community, based on our ongoing dialogue with residents, government officials, and other stakeholders. We will continue to do whatever it takes – for as long as it takes – to support our community.”

In addition to the call center, BioLab said they are working diligently as part of the Unified Command response team set up in the wake of the fire. On Monday, the Rockdale County Emergency Management Agency was able to lift a days-long shelter-in-place order for those living in a two-mile radius around the plant.

Now, BioLab is working to open a Community Assistance Center to go along with the call center, aimed at providing a central location for information and resources.

The company is still removing debris from public areas and roads and has also “activated a debris removal service for community members who wish to have fire debris cleared from their private property.”

Updates and resources will continue to be made available on BioLab’s dedicated website.

