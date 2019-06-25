ATLANTA - Old Navy is celebrating America’s birthday and the company’s 25th anniversary with a purple Independence Day shirt to remind people we are not “red” and “blue” and we're stronger when we come together.
Officials with the company said in a news release that the purple shirt is “a salute to what unites us,” by demonstrating what happens when red, white and blue join forces.
Only 1,994 purple Flag Tees will be sold. This commemorates the company’s 1994 birth date.
Old Navy will sell other purple items in a digital pop-up shop.
TRENDING STORIES:
Old Navy officials said the company is also donating $25,000 to Open for All, which is a nationwide public engagement campaign against discrimination.
To further demonstrate Old Navy’s commitment to inclusion, the company will use its social media channels to highlight moments of inclusion from the past 25 years.
These range from the company’s Pride shirts to honoring International Women’s Day and more.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}