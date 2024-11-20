This McDonald’s staple is returning just in time for the holiday season

ATLANTA — Most of you wait in long lines to eat this sandwich at the Golden Arches.

Now, it’s back just in time for the holiday season.

happy McRib is back szn to all who celebrate

listen on repeat below https://t.co/Fi12P1PGKe pic.twitter.com/S9tKyrycps — McDonald's (@McDonalds) November 20, 2024

The McRib is making its return to McDonald’s menus across the country on Dec. 3, but only for a limited time.

“The McRib is more than a sandwich – it’s a part of the culture, it’s a legend, it’s an event,” said Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald’s. “McRib SZN is a holiday unto itself, so we wanted to embrace that spirit and give fans an even bigger way to celebrate this year with A Whole Lotta McRib Sauce.”

To top it off, you can also get a half-gallon jug of the famous McRib sauce this holiday season. Sales of the sauce start on Nov. 25.

“If you can’t get your hands on this limited drop, you can still grab the sauciest sandwich of the year via the McDonald’s App, in-restaurant and the Drive Thru at participating restaurants,” McDonald’s said.

