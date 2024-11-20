This McDonald’s staple is returning just in time for the holiday season

National

McRib One of McDonald’s most infamous menu items is returning to select Central Florida locations this week. (McDonald's)

ATLANTA — Most of you wait in long lines to eat this sandwich at the Golden Arches.

Now, it’s back just in time for the holiday season.

The McRib is making its return to McDonald’s menus across the country on Dec. 3, but only for a limited time.

“The McRib is more than a sandwich – it’s a part of the culture, it’s a legend, it’s an event,” said Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald’s. “McRib SZN is a holiday unto itself, so we wanted to embrace that spirit and give fans an even bigger way to celebrate this year with A Whole Lotta McRib Sauce.”

To top it off, you can also get a half-gallon jug of the famous McRib sauce this holiday season. Sales of the sauce start on Nov. 25.

“If you can’t get your hands on this limited drop, you can still grab the sauciest sandwich of the year via the McDonald’s App, in-restaurant and the Drive Thru at participating restaurants,” McDonald’s said.

