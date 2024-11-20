Raising Cane’s to open first location in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Popular fast food restaurant Raising Cane’s is opening its first restaurant in Atlanta.
A Raising Cane’s representative told Channel 2 Action News the restaurant will open in spring 2026.
The restaurant will be built where Krystal is currently located on 14th St. near Northside Drive.
The popular fast food restaurant known for serving up chicken tenders and Texas Toast now has several locations outside the perimeter but has not opened anything within the city limits.
Raising Cane’s said it is opening the following metro Atlanta locations in the coming months:
- Duluth - January/February 2025
- McDonough - February/March 2025
- Cumming - Fall 2025
- Conyers - Fall 2025
- Kennesaw - November/December 2025
- 626 14th St. NW - Spring 2026
