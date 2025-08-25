Powerball drawing: $750M up for grabs tonight

The Powerball jackpot has surged to an estimated $750 million, making it the 10th largest in the game’s history, with the next drawing set for Monday night.

Watch the drawing tonight on WSB-TV, just before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

The jackpot, which has been accumulating since May, offers a cash value option of $338.6 million before taxes. The excitement around the massive prize has been building, with players across the country eager to try their luck for just $2 per ticket.

“The excitement of playing for a colossal Powerball jackpot is back!” said Matt Strawn, Powerball Product Group Chair and Iowa Lottery CEO. “It only takes one $2 Powerball ticket to win Monday’s jackpot, and a portion of that sale will go directly to supporting programs and services that benefit local communities.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In the most recent drawing on Saturday, no ticket matched all six numbers to win the jackpot. However, two tickets sold in Maine and New York matched all five white balls, each winning $1 million. A third ticket sold in South Dakota also matched all five white balls and, with the Power Play option, doubled its prize to $2 million.

Additionally, 31 tickets won $50,000 prizes, and five tickets won $100,000 prizes in Saturday’s drawing.

This upcoming Monday’s drawing will be the 37th since the jackpot was last won in California on May 31.

Powerball tickets are available in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game has generated more than $36 billion for good causes since its inception in 1992.

With the odds of winning the jackpot at 1 in 292.2 million, players across the nation are hoping to strike it rich in Monday’s drawing.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET, broadcast live from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, Florida.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group