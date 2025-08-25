Georgia National Guard to support ICE operations, governor announces

ATLANTA — The Georgia National Guard is finalizing plans to mobilize 75 soldiers and airmen to support the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement efforts in the state, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office announced Monday.

National Guard planners and ICE officials in Georgia are working to develop a support plan and implementation timeline.

Guard personnel will conduct training mid-September “and should be on duty shortly thereafter” at several facilities across the state, the governor’s office said in a news release.

The duties of the Georgia National Guard personnel would include “administrative and logistic support tasks and requirements could include, but are not limited to, appointment scheduling, biometric collection, data entry, performing basic vehicle maintenance, and tracking vehicle fleet expenses/utilization.”

Supporting the tasks would allow more ICE agents to be in the field.

The soldiers and airmen “will remain under the control and direction of the Governor and Adjutant General of Georgia.”

The deployment is separate from the “D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force” mission.

“The GANG has a long history of partnering with federal, state and local agencies to ensure the safety and security of our communities, our state, and our nation,” Kemp’s office said.

The governor’s statement came amid reports that President Donald Trump was planning to deploy the National Guard to other major Democratic cities, including Baltimore, Chicago and New York. It also comes after the National Guard was deployed to Washington, D.C., with guns.

A statement from the Georgia National Guard clarified that it “currently has no units in support of the mission” in Washington, D.C.

A couple of Democratic state legislators have released statements Monday against the possibility of Guard deployments in the state, calling it unconstitutional and unsustainable.

State Rep. Derrick Jackson, D-Tyrone, released a statement before the governor’s announcement, saying in part, “As a retired naval officer, it goes against my core values and principles to use Georgia’s National Guard for purposes beyond its lawful duties. I believe the brave men and women in uniform did not take an oath to use force against our citizens in the United States.”

State Rep. Eric Bell, D-Jonesboro, also released a statement before the announcement, saying in part, “What is before us is not from foreign shores but from within—the possibility of deploying troops on our own soil, against our own citizens. This is no act of security. I believe this an attempt to create division among Americans and Georgians and could be seen as serving private interests rather than the public."

