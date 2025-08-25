Gwinnett Co. looks to bring government-operated rideshare to one of the area’s busiest traffic spots

DULUTH, Ga. — Gwinnett County plans to expand its microtransit service to Duluth, offering residents a new, affordable transportation option in one of metro Atlanta’s busiest areas.

The service, which operates similarly to rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft, will allow users to book rides through the Ride Gwinnett app for a $3 fare.

The expansion aims to accommodate the area’s growing development and will cover Gwinnett Place, Gas South District, Sugarloaf Mills, and downtown Duluth, reaching approximately 40,000 residents.

“The way we living now is convenience,” said John Head, a restaurant owner opening a new deli in Duluth.

He believes the county-run shuttle could attract more visitors to downtown businesses.

Natasha Tyler, Deputy Director of the Gwinnett Department of Transportation, emphasized the program’s potential impact, stating, “Our biggest goal has really been partnering with employers because this has a huge impact for people to get to work as well as get to school.”

However, not all residents are convinced.

“I don’t see myself ever using it. It just doesn’t fit my life the way it is right now,” said resident George Noetzel told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

Currently, the microtransit service is operational in Lawrenceville, Snellville, and Norcross, with about 5,000 people using the shuttles each month.

The proposed Duluth zone is expected to enhance connectivity in the area, potentially benefiting local businesses and residents alike.

The cost to operate the new Duluth zone is estimated at around $400,000.

If approved by county commissioners, the service could be up and running by next fall, providing a new transportation option for Duluth residents.

The expansion of Gwinnett County’s microtransit service to Duluth represents a significant step in addressing transportation needs in the rapidly developing area.

While some residents are eager for the convenience it promises, others remain skeptical about its fit in their daily lives.

