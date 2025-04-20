Infant sleeper swing sold by Walmart.com recalled

WASHINGTON, D.C. — An inclined sleeper swing for infants sold by Walmart.com has been recalled.

COMEONROA infant swings have been recalled due to a risk of serious injury or death by suffocation hazard by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The swings were sold on Walmart.com by Eonroacoo. They pose a suffocation risk because they were marketed for infant sleep and have an incline angle greater than 10 degrees in violation of the Safe Sleep for Babies Act.

The swings also fail to meet the mandatory warning requirements under the swing standard and are missing the required warnings and instructions for consumer products containing button cell and coin batteries under Reese’s Law.

The CPSC urges consumers to stop using the swings immediately and contact Eonroacoo for a full refund.

They ask that you send a photo of the swing cover cut in half, and of the swing with “Recalled” written in permanent ink on its base, to eonroacoorecall@126.com, and then dispose of the swing.

Both Eonroacoo and Walmart are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Button cell batteries are hazardous and should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.

