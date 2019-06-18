  • Taco Bell giving away FREE Doritos Locos Tacos Tuesday

    By: WPXI.com

    What could be better than Taco Tuesday? How about free tacos from Taco Bell

    From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on June 18, you can get a free Doritos Locos Tacos from the restaurant chain.

    It’s part of their “Steal A Game, Steal A Taco” promotion. If a team wins a game on the road in the NBA finals, everyone gets a free taco.

    The Golden State Warriors won a game on the road against the Toronto Raptors. 

    The Raptors would go on to become the NBA Champions for 2019.

    For more information on how to "steal" your free taco you can visit, www.tacobell.com/stealataco-terms.

