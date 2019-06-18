What could be better than Taco Tuesday? How about free tacos from Taco Bell?
From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on June 18, you can get a free Doritos Locos Tacos from the restaurant chain.
It’s part of their “Steal A Game, Steal A Taco” promotion. If a team wins a game on the road in the NBA finals, everyone gets a free taco.
A game was stolen...And so were tacos. Stop into Taco Bell on June 18 from 2-6PM to score your free Doritos® Locos Tacos. Or better yet, any time online or on the app. pic.twitter.com/L9i7430XtY— Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 3, 2019
Steal A Game, Steal A Taco is back! If a team steals a game on the road then everyone steals a FREE Doritos® Locos Tacos.— Taco Bell (@tacobell) May 22, 2019
The Golden State Warriors won a game on the road against the Toronto Raptors.
The Raptors would go on to become the NBA Champions for 2019.
For more information on how to "steal" your free taco you can visit, www.tacobell.com/stealataco-terms.
