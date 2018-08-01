Spalding County Sheriff's Office nails their version of the "Lip Sync Challenge"

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - It was a group effort for the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office to take part in the “Lip Sync Challenge.”
The deputies danced their way through the office and through their community, eventually ending at the Oak Hill Church.
The song is from musician Zach Williams, and warning, it may make you get up and dance.
And the video has a surprise hilarious ending – so watch the video all the way through!
The Pickens County Sheriff's posted their version of the latest trend, but it had a much deeper meaning.
