Pickens County Sheriff's 'Lip Sync Challenge' video has much deeper meaning

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - It's the challenge going around the internet. Police departments across the country have participated in the "Lip Sync Challenge," including several from metro Atlanta.
But the Pickens County Sheriff's Department put out their version that has an important message: domestic violence.
The video starts off with deputies dancing and having fun, but quickly changes tone and shows a very realistic version of a domestic violence incident.
Watch the video below.
