0 Police searching for person who shot, killed 20-year-old outside bowling alley

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a 20-year-old man outside a bowling alley Sunday night.

Rahmier Gardner, who previously attended Kennesaw State University, was shot when he stepped outside a Brunswick Zone.

Gardner was from Snellville. He attended Brookwood High School, where he played baseball and graduated in 2016.

His murder is a crime that has police puzzled.

"There’s some mystery around it, and it’s just the abruptness. One minute, you're lacing up bowling shoes and getting ready to bowl and then, all of a sudden, you find yourself back out in the parking lot and involved in some sort of altercation that results in a gunshot," Captain Scott Bennett, with the Lilburn Police Department, said.

There were multiple gunshots.

Lilburn police said the incident happened so quickly that Gardner's friends didn't even notice that he had stepped outside just after 11 p.m.

"They had started, and it was his turn, and they didn't know where he went, so they said, 'We'll just skip him,' and then it came around to being his turn again, and that's when they became alarmed and then the woman came in and said there had been gunfire in the parking lot, and they went out and found their friend," Bennett said.

Ever since the shooting, police have been talking to Gardner's family and friends, trying to find out why someone would shoot him. They're now processing his car and its contents.

"Could they have been involved in something that brought this about? Or were they the victim of circumstance or whatever? So that's what we're doing right now. We're just interviewing the friends he was with. We're interviewing his family, extended family," Bennett said.

Police said everything about the crime is alarming, especially when they look at the victim's background and what he had ahead of him.

"It just seems out of the ordinary because he appeared to be, on the surface, just a regular college student, 20-year-old metro Atlanta kid," Bennett said.

If you have any information that could lead police to an arrest, you are urged to call 770-921-2211.

