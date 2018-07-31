Authorities ID 3 victims killed when train crashed into their car

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police have identified three people killed when a freight train smashed into their car in South Fulton County.
The crash happened at Buffington Road and Roosevelt Highway around 4 p.m. Monday.
The victims were identified as Lidonda Carter, 40, Santania McDowell, 18 and Mackenzie Mack, 16. One other person survived.
Witnesses said the train smashed into the car as it attempted to cross the tracks.
“The engine fly and debris every where. Airbags, parts from the car and that’s when I pulled my car across the grass and jumped out and tried to go help the ladies,” said witness Shardai Jett.
Authorities are calling this an ongoing investigation.
