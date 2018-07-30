SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned two people were killed when a train collided with a car Monday in South Fulton County.
The crash was reported at Buffington Road and Roosevelt Highway around 4 p.m.
Officials said one person was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Another person suffered minor injuries.
We have a reporter and photographer headed to the scene to learn more information. WATCH Channel 2 Action News for LIVE updates.
Officials with CSX sent Channel 2 Action News the following statement:
“Just after 4 p.m. this afternoon, a CSX train struck a vehicle at the Buffington Road crossing in College Park, Georgia. CSX appreciates the swift response by local emergency personnel and extends its thoughts to those impacted by this tragic event.”
