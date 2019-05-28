Dash cam catches dramatic end of police chase on video

METTER, Ga. - A high-speed chase in South Georgia ended with a dramatic crash and a trooper with a broken leg.
Deputies with the Treutlen County Sheriff’s Office stopped a silver Ford Fusion along Interstate 16 on Friday.
During the traffic stop, deputies said the driver, Cornelius Roberts, 27, hopped back into the car and took off, leading police on a chase.
During the chase, a GSP trooper tried stopping the car with spike strips. Investigators said the trooper broke his leg while trying to lay out the strips.That trooper then hopped back in his cruiser and kept chasing after Roberts.
At the car approached Exit 104, a Metter police officer had set up his car on the off-ramp.
GSP said Metter police Cpl. Ray Smith had laid out spike strips and the car lost control as it ran over them.
Video from another officer’s police cruiser shows the Fusion kicking up dirt as it barrels toward the police cruiser. The Fusion hits a railroad crossing arm and then hits the Metter police cruiser head-on, sending it into a ditch.
Investigators said Roberts hopped out of the car and ran but they were able to catch him a short distance later.
Officers confiscated a pound of marijuana from Roberts’ car. He was charged with possession of marijuana, fleeing in attempt to elude and several traffic-related charges.
The GSP trooper was transported to Meadows Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for his broken leg. He was later released.
