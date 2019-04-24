0 New bill would allow VA doctors to recommend medical marijuana to veterans

A new bill introduced earlier this month in Congress would allow doctors at the Departmetn of Veterans Affairs to reccomend medical marijuana treatment to patients.

The bill would also protect any veterans from losing benefits if they participate in state-based medical marijuana programs.

The current policy of the Department of Veterans Affairs does not deny benefits to veterans based those programs, but a bill introduced in Congress earlier this month would ensure no future policy or administration could change that.

Military veterans in states where marijuana is now legal would be fully protected from losing federal benefits for marijuana use in the future, based on the new bill introduced by Florida Rep. Greg Steube, a veteran himself.

The measure would not only enshrine current policy but would also pave the way for VA physicians to talk aobut marijuana use with veterans to adjust medical treatment plans record their marijuana use in medical records. It would even allow them to recommend medical marijuana treatments.

“I think this bill is outstanding," retired Air Force veteran Cheri Hill said. "It protects this right for veterans in the future in general so the policy can’t change."

Hill speaks openly about how medical marijuana has helped her with post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and other ailments.

"That was definitely a game-changer for me," Hill said. "It makes a dramatic difference."

However, Hill knows many veterans aren't as comfortable being open about marijuana use because it's still illegal in the eyes of the federal government.

Because of that, current policy prohibits VA health care providers from recommending marijuana or helping veterans get it.

"They don’t have the ability to assist veterans through the registration process," Hill said. "Of course, there’s a financial aspect and they can’t help at all."

Despite that, an American Legion survey says more than 1 in 5 military veterans use marijuana to treat a medical ailment.

For Hill, marijuana has helped her cut prescription pills out of her treatment plan.

A recent Department of Public Health report shows veterans in Massachusetts are three times more likely than the rest of the population to die of an opioid overdose.While there are current protections for those who use marijuana in states where it is legal, there's still a fear out there that the federal government could suddenly change its stance and strip them of benefits at any time.

