Two veterans kill themselves at separate VA medical centers in Georgia

ATLANTA - Two veterans killed themselves at separate Department of Veterans Affairs hospitals in Georgia over the weekend, refocusing attention on what VA officials have called its “highest clinical priority.”
The first death happened Friday in a parking lot at the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin, according to U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson’s office. The second death occurred Saturday outside the main entrance to the Atlanta VA Medical Center in Decatur on Clairmont Road. The VA declined to identify the victims or describe the circumstances of their deaths, citing privacy concerns.
An email the VA sent Monday to the Georgia Department of Veterans Service about the Atlanta incident said VA clinical staff provided immediate aid to the male victim and called 911. The veteran was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
“This incident remains under investigation and we are working with the local investigating authorities,” the email continued. “The family has been contacted and offered support.”
The victim in Atlanta was 68 years old and shot himself, according to a person familiar with the investigation who was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.
Jeremy Redmon, with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, contributed to this article.
