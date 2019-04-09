Rapper Boosie arrested in metro Atlanta

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A rapper and another man woke up in a metro area jail facing drug and firearm charges.
A sergeant pulled over Torrence Hatch Jr., also known as Boosie, and a man named Antonio Allen Monday in Newnan.
We’re learning details of the arrests for updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
The sergeant noticed their car driving erratically.
Police say marijuana, a gun and cash were found in the car.
A Coweta Magistrate Court clerk said Hatch had his initial appearance Monday morning. He was given a $3,500 bond. His charges were possession of marijuana, possession of THC and possession of a firearm during a felony.
Allen had the same charges and bond amount.
Rapper “Boosie Badazz” and Antonio Allen (claimed he’s bodyguard and confirmed NOT the former NFL player) arrested on drug and gun charges after traffic stop in Coweta County. Both getting ready to post $3,500 bond. We just got update from Sheriff and will have Live report at 12p pic.twitter.com/jUKW3ju2wU— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) April 9, 2019
TRENDING STORIES:
Formerly "Lil' Boosie," the Baton Rouge native is known for songs including "Wipe Me Down," "Independent," and "Zoom."
In 2011, Boosie was sentenced to 8 years in prison following a guilty plea to drug charges.
He pleaded guilty to conspiring to smuggle codeine, marijuana and Ecstasy into two Louisiana state prisons. They were the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola and Dixon Correctional Institute in Jackson, La.
The rapper was serving a prison term for a separate conviction for marijuana possession when he smuggled the drugs with help from a prison guard.
At the time, he was also facing a first-degree murder charge in the 2009 death of Terry Boyd.
On May 11, 2012, a jury found Boosie not guilty of first-degree murder.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}