Teen pleads guilty in crash that killed best friend during ‘senior skip day'

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A mother says life has been "hell" since her daughter was killed when a classmate crashed while driving more than 100 mph. Channel 2’s Tom Jones was live in Clayton County when her daughter's friend apologized in court.
Prosecutors said Cristina Pavon was going more than 106 mph when her car flipped several times and crashed into a tree.
Jones was in court, expecting Pavon's trial to start. However, she pleaded guilty and Jones heard emotional testimony from the victim's mother.
“This year has been hell,” Melody Penn said.
The mother of 18-year-old Makayla Penn testified losing her daughter has left her family hurt and her grandchildren asking when she is coming home.
Makayla Penn died when Pavon was speeding on the I-75 exit ramp to South Lake Mall last year.
“It flipped four or five times in the air, hit a tree and came to rest,” prosecutor Jackie Smith said.
Makayla Penn and Pavon were classmates at Community Christian School. Prosecutors said the teens were headed to the mall to get swimwear for spring break during "senior skip day."
Smith said Pavon began racing another classmate and crashed.
Pavon pleaded guilty to first-degree vehicular homicide and reckless driving.
