  • Teen charged in death of best friend in crash: "I honestly wish it was me"

    By: Tom Jones

    MORROW, Ga. - A teen who is charged in the death of her best friend during a violent car crash on senior skip day is expressing remorse.

    Channel 2's Tom Jones talked to Christina Pavon-Baker, 17, who is charged with 1st degree vehicular homicide in the death of Mikayla Penn, 18.

    Prosecutors said Pavon-Baker was driving 106 mph when her mini-cooper went airborne and crashed into a tree in Clayton County March 26. The girls were headed to go bathing suit shopping at Southlake Mall, police said.

