MORROW, Ga. - A teen who is charged in the death of her best friend during a violent car crash on senior skip day is expressing remorse.
Channel 2's Tom Jones talked to Christina Pavon-Baker, 17, who is charged with 1st degree vehicular homicide in the death of Mikayla Penn, 18.
Prosecutors said Pavon-Baker was driving 106 mph when her mini-cooper went airborne and crashed into a tree in Clayton County March 26. The girls were headed to go bathing suit shopping at Southlake Mall, police said.
We'll have her emotional statement and why her attorney says the accident happened on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
