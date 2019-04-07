Looking for a job this April? You'll find metro Atlanta companies making seasonal hires as well as permanent ones to match a wide variety of skill sets.
Check out these metro Atlanta companies making big hires this month:
Fulton County Schools
Fulton County Schools are looking to add to its ranks of teachers in all content areas. The district is holding a job fair on Saturday, April 20 at the Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd. NW, Building C-Georgia Ballroom. Informational sessions will be held from 8:30-10 a.m. with interview sessions running from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Register online in advance here.
Home Depot
Home Depot is ramping up hiring this spring. The company is adding around 80,000 seasonal workers, including 1,200 in metro Atlanta, and about half of the workers are expected to remain on the payroll after warmer weather is over, a company spokesperson told the AJC. If you're interested in joining the ranks of Home Depot employees, fill out an application here.
Honeywell
Monster.com's list of 100 companies with the greatest number of new job listings the first week in April includes Honeywell at No. 7. The Fortune 100 company has 232 job openings listed with Monster, and 157 of those are in Atlanta. You'll find open positions for an analytics engineering leader, senior buyer, senior software developer and many more. If you apply on Honeywell's website, you can set up an alert to be notified when jobs are posted in the future and check the status of your application.
Gwinnett County Department of Corrections
The Gwinnett County Department of Corrections is hiring corrections and senior corrections officers, and you'll have the chance to attend a job fair from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 13. It will be held at the Corrections Complex, located at 750 Hi Hope Road in Lawrenceville, and you'll get a tour of the facility, receive a background check, undergo a behavior personal assessment and speak with interview boards. If you're interested, apply here before April 11.
