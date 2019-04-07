  • BREAKING: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in southwest Atlanta

    By: MIchael Seiden

    ATLANTA - One person is dead and another injured after shooting in Atlanta Saturday, police say. 

    The shooting happened in the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Dr. at the Seven Courts Apartments. 

    Police found two men at the location with multiple gunshot wounds. Both were taken to hospitals where one died. 

    Channel 2's Michael Seiden is at the scene, where a massive police presence has gathered and shell casings litter the scene. 

    Atlanta Police is investigating. 

    We are working to learn what led to the shooting, for the Channel 2 Action News Nigthbeat at 11 p.m.

