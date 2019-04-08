  • Man shot, killed in parking deck of Dunwoody apartment complex

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Dunwoody.

    Dunwoody police said a man was found dead at the Arrive Perimeter apartments in the 2000 block of Asbury Square off Meadow Lane Road early Monday morning.

    Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach spoke to neighbors who said they heard screams and gunshots around 5:20 a.m.

    Police told Gehlbach the man was shot and killed in the parking deck under the apartments. 

