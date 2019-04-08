Man shot, killed in parking deck of Dunwoody apartment complex

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Dunwoody.
Dunwoody police said a man was found dead at the Arrive Perimeter apartments in the 2000 block of Asbury Square off Meadow Lane Road early Monday morning.
We have a reporter and photographer at the scene as investigators piece together what happened, for updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach spoke to neighbors who said they heard screams and gunshots around 5:20 a.m.
Dunwoody Police on scene of murder investigation inside parking deck of Arrive Perimeter apartments. Neighbors heard screams and gunshots around 5:20am pic.twitter.com/DnIJwdWlG5— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) April 8, 2019
Police told Gehlbach the man was shot and killed in the parking deck under the apartments.
Breaking: man shot and killed in parking deck under Dunwoody apartments around 5:20a.m. Homicide detectives and CSI now on the scene pic.twitter.com/HZUKaJksks— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) April 8, 2019
