ATLANTA - Police and SWAT are at the scene of a home in southwest Atlanta where a man is barricaded inside.
Atlanta police said there are five children inside the home on Graymont Drive in southwest Atlanta.
Channel 2’s Christian Jennings is at the scene and learned it began as a domestic call.
She’s working to learn details of the developing situation as it unfolds, for LIVE reports on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Police said that a girlfriend escaped the house, and a man inside is refusing to come out.
Police believe he may have a gun.
One of the children is his, and the other four are his girlfriend’s children, police say.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}