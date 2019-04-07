College student from Atlanta dies at off-campus event in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. - A Furman University student from metro Atlanta died Saturday morning, according to an announcement from school officials.
University President Elizabeth Davis said sophomore Caroline Smith died at an off-campus event in Hilton Head.
A cause of death for Smith has not been released.
"The university extends its most heartfelt condolences to Caroline’s family and her friends” Davis said. “I hope all of you will do the same during this time of profound sorrow.”
Smith was studying history and communication at Furman and a member of Kappa Delta sorority. School officials said her brother Ryan is a junior at Furman.
Smith's classmates and friends have shared stories on the Facebook post, remembering Smith for her smile and joyful personality.
