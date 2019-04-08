ATLANTA - Severe storms are possible Monday as a cold front moves into north Georgia.
There’s a chance for showers on the morning commute, but the possibility for storms really ramps up around 12 p.m., according to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan.
— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) April 8, 2019
Some storms will be strong with 40-60 mph wind gusts, hail, and heavy rain. There is a low -- but not a no -- tornado risk. pic.twitter.com/7IkBwX5aGR
The biggest threats from the storms will be heavy rain, hail and damaging winds. The threat for tornadoes is low.
Rainfall totals of a half inch or more are possible across north Georgia. Locally higher amounts will be possible with any stronger storms.
The storms will weaken and move out Monday evening, but some of the rain will stay around into Tuesday.
