15-year-old girl reported missing; Sheriff's Office calls case 'extreme'

    PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Paulding County are asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

    According to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Olabimpe Salako was last seen in the area of Paulding County High School.

    Olabimpe is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. She has brown eyes and her hair in braids.

    She was last seen wearing black yoga pants, Adidas tennis shoes and a dark-colored hoodie.

    Anyone with information on Olabimpe’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

