15-year-old girl reported missing; Sheriff's Office calls case 'extreme'

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Paulding County are asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.
According to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Olabimpe Salako was last seen in the area of Paulding County High School.
Olabimpe is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. She has brown eyes and her hair in braids.
She was last seen wearing black yoga pants, Adidas tennis shoes and a dark-colored hoodie.
Anyone with information on Olabimpe’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
