Popular high school teacher ID'd as shooter who killed man in Dunwoody

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has confirmed that the suspect in a killing in Dunwoody, who later died in a crash was a DeKalb County high school teacher.
Channel 2's Christian Jennings learned that Roy McClendon-Thompson was a popular teacher at McNair High School.
BREAKING: Dunwoody Police tell us that the suspect in yesterday's fatal shooting is Roy McClendon-Thompson. He was a teacher at McNair HS in DeKalb Co. The victim is 45-year-old James Curtis Jones. McClendon-Thompson died yesterday after the shooting in a car crash.
We're working to learn more details of what led up to the shooting, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon
Dunwoody police said that McClendon-Thompson shot and killed James Curtis Jones in the Arrive Perimeter apartment complex early Monday.
Authorities believe the victim and McClendon-Thompson knew each other, but have not released the details of their relationship.
McClendon-Thompson died in a crash after trying to get away from officers, police said.
