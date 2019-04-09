  • Popular high school teacher ID'd as shooter who killed man in Dunwoody

    By: Christian Jennings

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has confirmed that the suspect in a killing in Dunwoody, who later died in a crash was a DeKalb County high school teacher. 

    Channel 2's Christian Jennings learned that Roy McClendon-Thompson was a popular teacher at McNair High School.

    We're working to learn more details of what led up to the shooting, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon

    Dunwoody police said that McClendon-Thompson shot and killed James Curtis Jones in the Arrive Perimeter apartment complex early Monday. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Authorities believe the victim and McClendon-Thompson knew each other, but have not released the details of their relationship. 

    McClendon-Thompson died in a crash after trying to get away from officers, police said.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories