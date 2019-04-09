COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A rapper and former NFL player are waking up in a metro area jail facing drug and firearm charges.
A sergeant pulled over Torrence Hatch Jr., also known as Boosie, and former New York Jets safety Antonio Allen Monday in Newnan.
The sergeant noticed their car driving erratically.
Police say marijuana, a gun and cash were found in the car.
