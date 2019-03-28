Man flies into the air when wind gust picks up umbrella he was holding

Surveillance footage captures the moment strong winds lifted man into the air as he tries to stop a patio umbrella from falling over in gusty conditions.
The incident happened in Osmaniye, Turkey.
According to the Indepedent, the man was not injured and told reporters he jumped off as soon as he went flying.
Video posted on ABC News' Facebook page has been viewed thousands of times.
