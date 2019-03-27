6 students charged after high school parking lot brawl

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Six West Hall High School students have been charged after getting into a brawl in the school's parking lot.
School resource officers said the fight broke out between six female students after classes let out Tuesday afternoon at West Hall High.
During the fight, one of the girls intentionally hit one of the officers in the face and another girl hit another school official several times in the chest, office said.
The students have been charged with affray. The girl accused of hitting the officer has also been charged with felony obstruction. The girl accused of hitting the school administrator is facing an additional charge of simple battery.
The students were all released to their parents and a complaint is pending in juvenile court.
