Cardi B, Offset reportedly just bought 5 homes in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA - Cardi B and Offset recently made a major real estate investment, with the duo reportedly buying several homes in metro Atlanta.
The couple just shelled out $201,840 for five houses and an additional $48,080 for an adjoining plot of land on a street in Jonesboro in Clayton County, according to WABE.
Four of the properties have three bedrooms and one bath and the other is a two-bedroom home with a single bath, WABE reported. Currently, four of the five homes have tenants.
“We are investors so we’re buying and selling property all the time,” the seller, JMH Home Buyers President Jeff Dimock, told the news station. “It was interesting that it was a celebrity couple, I assumed it was somebody looking for a good cash-flow investment. During the presale conversations we were not aware of the buyers’ identities.”
According to WABE, Offset, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, is listed as the main buyer and Cardi B, born Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, is listed as the secondary buyer.
“I can’t speculate on their long-term plans for the properties,” Dimock said, “but in the near term they seem like excellent investments, so I would expect they would hold onto that income-producing value initially.”
This article was written by Najja Parker with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
