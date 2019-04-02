0 Boy, 13, trades in Xbox to buy his mom a car

FERNLEY, Nev. - A 13-year-old boy in Nevada surprised his mother by buying her a car with money he earned by doing yard work and trading his Xbox.

Krystal Preston told KOLO that her son William, "was tired of seeing me cry."

Preston lives as a single mom in Fernley with her three kids and three dogs.

The family recently started life over from scratch.

That's when her oldest son, William, stepped up.

"At my low point, here comes my son. Everybody goes through rough patches in their life, but there's good that can come from any situation as long as somebody with a heart does it," Preston said.

Outside school, William does yard and house work for people in the community to make a little extra money.

"I saw people on YouTube where they get their mom a car and then surprise their mom with that car, and then I wanted to do that," William said.

William then turned to Facebook, where he saw a woman was selling a white Chevy Metro.

"It was really cheap, so I asked her if I could trade it for my Xbox or earn it. And at first she said, 'No,' and then she thought about it, and then she said, 'Yes,'" William said.

"He kept coming in and asking me odd questions about vehicles and different parts, and I was, like, 'OK, why, what?'" Preston said.

William's quest soon became reality.

"'Mom, I got you a car,' and then she said, 'No you didn't,' and then I said, 'I did,' and she didn't believe me. She picked us up and we went to her house, and then I said, 'Mom there's your car,'" William said.

"I lost it. I bawled so bad. I was just, like, 'There's no way. What 13-year-old do you know buys their mom a car?' I don't know any, never heard of any," Preston said. "I can't even express it, like, there's no words that can express my gratitude and how proud I am."

