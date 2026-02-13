VIDEO: Police search for suspect after $6,000 stolen from Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man caught on video during an armed robbery at a northwest Atlanta business.

On Feb. 11, officers responded to a robbery call at 1970 Moores Mill Road NW. The address appears to be the Moores Mill Chevron gas station.

Authorities said the suspect, seen in surveillance video released by police, pointed a gun at a store clerk and stole $6,000 before running away.

Authorities are urging anyone who recognizes the person in the video or has information about the robbery to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta.

Tips can be submitted anonymously and tipsters do not have to provide their name or identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 in the information leads to an arrest and indictment.

Ways to submit a tip include:

Calling the Crimestoppers tip line at 404-577-8477

Visiting www.stopcrimeatl.org

Using the P3 Tips app

Texting CSGA to 738477

