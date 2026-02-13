2 murder suspects who escaped Georgia jail, captured days later

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. — Two accused killers who escaped from jail are now back behind bars, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sumter County Sheriff Eric D. Bryant announced Thursday night the capture of Rickey Martin, 20, and Kentravious Holmes, 21, at a home on 1st Montgomery Street in Americus, Ga.

Authorities said both men were taken into custody. A third unidentified person was detained at the scene.

Martin and Holmes escaped from the Sumter County Jail around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, prompting a multi-agency manhunt. Both were being held on murder charges, along with additional charges, including aggravated assault and aggravated battery, according to the sheriff’s office.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the search. Authorities have not yet released additional details about the escape or potential additional charges the suspects may face.

The investigation is ongoing.

