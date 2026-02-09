2 accused killers escape from Georgia jail

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff’s office says they are on the lookout for two inmates who escaped from jail Sunday night.

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said the two men escaped custody at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Rickey Martin, 20, and Kentravious Holmes, 21, were in custody on several charges, including aggravated assault, aggravated battery and murder.

Martin is 5-foot-4, weighing 120 lbs., with hair in untwisted dreads. Holmes 5-foot-8” in height, weighing 155 lbs., also with hair in untwisted dreads.

Holmes has several tattoos on his face and neck, including a “$” sign, a broken heart and “Baby Kay” over his right eye.

The sheriff’s office asks those who see either of these inmates or have information on their whereabout to call 911 or the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 924-4094. Those who offer information can stay anonymous.

Authorities didn’t detail how the inmates were able to escape custody.

