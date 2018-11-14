0 Beer thief who resembled Ross from 'Friends' finally arrested

11/13/2018 (12:30 p.m.) UPDATE:

Police in Blackpool tweeted Tuesday that an alleged beer thief who resembled actor David Schwimmer has been arrested.

“Thanks to our colleagues @MetPoliceUK, a 36-year-old man was arrested in Southall last night on suspicion of theft,” Blackpool’s police wrote on its Twitter account. “Thanks for the support, especially @DavidSchwimmer!”

ORIGINAL REPORT:

This beer thief in the United Kingdom didn’t know how to pivot.

Police in Blackpool are looking for a man who stole beer from a restaurant, and social media posters are having a field day since the man bears a strong resemblance to David Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller on “Friends,” the BBC reported.

Blackpool police posted the image of the man last Saturday on its Facebook page, which elicited memes and videos of some of Schwimmer’s more memorable quotes from the situation comedy that ran from 1994 to 2004.

Police quickly confirmed that the thief was not Schwimmer.

“Thank you to everyone for your speedy responses,” the police department commented on its Facebook post. “We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date. We're so sorry it has to be this way.”

Schwimmer also took to social media using the hashtag #itwasntme, re-creating the scene in Blackpool with a video of his own.

“Officers, I swear it wasn't me. As you can see, I was in New York. To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation,” Schwimmer tweeted.

