0 More showers expected today but much heavier rain coming tomorrow

ATLANTA - A Flash Flood Watch has been canceled for much of Georgia -- but that doesn't mean that the rain is over.

Light rain is continuing to fall Tuesday morning and it's making the roads very wet and dangerous.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton has been tracking the rain as it moved across the country and into Georgia for a week.

Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s for much of north Georgia.

Triple Team Traffic's Mark Arum said drivers may want to wait until daybreak before going into work.

Another round of heavy rain returns tomorrow and with it, a possible Flash Flood Watch.

We're using the world's most powerful weather technology to show you the areas that could see the most rain, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning

FLASH FLOOD WATCH CANCELED: When you went to bed there was a flash flood watch. It has now been dropped as of 2:42am today. Only light rain expected today and tonight. 1/4 to 1/2". Heavier rain returns Wednesday. I'll have rain timing starting at 4:30am. pic.twitter.com/rbOsQUDHJU — Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) November 13, 2018

On Monday, many roads across metro Atlanta became flooded because of the heavy rain.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan was into the Bishop Mills subdivision in Bartow County on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m., where neighbors said they have not seen flooding this bad in about a decade.

A creek that flows behind the neighborhood flooded from all the rain and filled up neighbors' yards and the road leading into the subdivision.

"We haven't seen it like this since 2009, when we had the flooding. I came through it earlier after picking up my kid from school. One of our next door neighbors is fixing to come home from work and she's in a lower sitting car, so I was coming to check it to see if she could get through," one neighbor said.

Neighbors feared the water was going to continue to rise despite the rain slowing down.

It was similar story along Robinson Road in Cobb County.

Channel 2's Michael Seiden found a soccer field near Fuller Park submerged in water Monday evening.

