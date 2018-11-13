0 Heavy rain causes 5 major sewage spills in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County workers are putting up signs and spreading lime after five major sewage spills occurred overnight due to heavy rain.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach saw the workers Tuesday morning in Decatur and Stone Mountain.

DeKalb County workers out puttting up signs and spreading lime after 5 major (10k gal.+) sewage spills due to heavy rain overflowing pipes. LIVE report at 12p pic.twitter.com/BI4NIVN2al — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) November 13, 2018

They were putting up signs about the sewage spills and putting down lime to soak up the sludge.

The five major spills total 10,000 gallons of sewage or more.

Four of the major spills are in or around Decatur where many have had problems before.

The sewage spills are in the 300 block of Brookfield Lane in Decatur, the 2000 block of Miriam Lane in Decatur, the 100 block of Hood Circle in Decatur, the 1600 block of Melanie Court in Decatur, and the 1400 block of Sowell Estate in Stone Mountain.

Sewage leaked into one home’s basement and also directly into water sources like Shoal Creek.

DeKalb County reported 22 major sewage spills from the beginning of the year through October, but this was five in one day.

Heavy rain was blamed for all of them.

Gehlbach spoke with the head of a local activist group who says she was not surprised, because of older pipes and limited capacity.

She thinks the county can do more to keep this from happening.

“We can’t keep blaming it on the weather, it’s going to rain. So at some point you have to fix the problem that happens when it rains and that’s what the county just hasn’t done,” Jackie Echols, president of South River Watershed Alliance, said.

Gehlbach reached out to county officials and was told they will get back to him with a response.

As much as 4 inches of rain fell Monday afternoon and evening in parts of north Georgia.

Parts of north Georgia have picked up 4"+ of rain -- already -- on day 1 of the rain.



More rain is falling now, and there will be more around for the morning commute tomorrow. — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) November 13, 2018

