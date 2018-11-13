Brawl between parents, coaches at youth football game caught on camera

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A brawl between youth football coaches and parents was all caught on camera.
It all happened as a game wrapped up and plenty of children were still on the field. Parents said kids started crying and hiding under bleaches, unsure if someone was going to shoot after someone took out a weapon.
"I feel like kids should never have to witness that," a parent told us.
Why she's blaming the chaos on two coaches, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
Video shows a brawl between coaches & parents at a youth football game in Hapeville. Opposing coaches were upset after a game between 5-year-olds, witnesses say. Parents & children ran for cover when someone flashed a weapon. Working on this for the 11pm show. #Nightbeat pic.twitter.com/spZnVqlWCD— Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) November 13, 2018
