    By: Richard Elliot

    ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News is waiting to learn if a federal court judge will schedule an emergency hearing Tuesday to delay county certification of the election by one day, as the race for Georgia governor remains unsettled.

    How many votes remain to be counted depends on which side you ask. Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp said it's less than 14,000.

    Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said it's around 26,000, and her campaign is now asking the courts to get involved.

    The Abrams campaign filed a lawsuit Sunday even as the Kemp campaign maintains the election is over.

