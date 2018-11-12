ATLANTA - This is the start of a very wet week.
Showers began moving into north Georgia overnight Monday and before it's over you, could see several inches of rain.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said she's not forecasting storms, just steady rain. Some showers could produce heavy rain at times.
The temperatures will remain in the 40s Monday and will only rise to the low to mid-50s later this week.
The chance for rain sticks around every day until Friday when it clears out.
We started warning about about the cold and rain on Sunday. We'll be tracking the rain every day this week throughout Channel 2 Action News.
Keep umbrellas and rain jackets at the ready this week. Plenty of rain on the way and already here to start your Monday. I'm showing how much to expect on Ch2 WSB-TV now through 7am. pic.twitter.com/x47bdn3pzQ— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) November 12, 2018
A series of Low pressure systems will track across GA this week. The low combined with plenty of moisture will keep us wet. Through Thursday morning 3-5 inches of rain possible. Drier weather moves in for the weekend. pic.twitter.com/Q0PqPBtrSt— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) November 12, 2018
