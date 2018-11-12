  • Rain begins falling in north Georgia - and won't stop for days

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - This is the start of a very wet week.

    Showers began moving into north Georgia overnight Monday and before it's over you, could see several inches of rain. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said she's not forecasting storms, just steady rain. Some showers could produce heavy rain at times. 

    We're using the world's most powerful weather technology to show you the rain totals in your area, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. 

    The temperatures will remain in the 40s Monday and will only rise to the low to mid-50s later this week. 

    The chance for rain sticks around every day until Friday when it clears out.

    We started warning about about the cold and rain on Sunday. We'll be tracking the rain every day this week throughout Channel 2 Action News. 

