Missing woman who left home to run errand found dead

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - A sad update to a missing grandmother.
The family told Channel 2's Mike Petchenik they found her body. Now, they're thanking everyone who took time to search for her.
We first told you Lynne Smith disappeared last week.
She left her home in johns creek to run errands but never returned.
We're told a relative found her dead in her car at Northside Forsyth Hospital.
The family told us foul play is not suspected.
Sad update. Family of a missing #JohnsCreek woman tells me a relative found her in her car in a hospital parking deck this morning. She had passed away. Lynn Smith had been missing since Monday. pic.twitter.com/BGkrXORMeF— Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) November 11, 2018
