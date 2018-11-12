  • Missing woman who left home to run errand found dead

    Updated:

    JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - A sad update to a missing grandmother.

    The family told Channel 2's Mike Petchenik they found her body. Now, they're thanking everyone who took time to search for her.    

    We first told you Lynne Smith disappeared last week. 

    She left her home in johns creek to run errands but never returned.

    We're told a relative found her dead in her car at Northside Forsyth Hospital.

    The family told us foul play is not suspected.

