Missing woman left home to run errand, hasn't been seen since

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - A family is desperately searching for a Johns Creek woman who left her home Monday morning to run an errand and hasn't been seen since.
Family members told Channel 2 North Fulton County Bureau Chief Mike Petchenik that Lynn Smith has a "history of falling asleep at the wheel."
Smith's son, Wes Smith, said they're worried she may have crashed somewhere.
“She might have run off the road into an embankment or something. This has happened once before," Wes Smith said.
We are with the missing #JohnsCreek woman’s son as he searches for her. He says she has a history of falling asleep at the wheel and may have crashed somewhere. She’s been missing since Monday morning. pic.twitter.com/IYCpaSesnG— Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) November 6, 2018
Smith's son told Petchenik his mother drives a 2015 burgundy Honda Odyssey.
We're with search teams as they look for Smith. WATCH Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for LIVE updates.
