Criminals turning to 'sextortion' in new generation of cyber scams

CHARLOTTE, NC - Sextortion scammers contact people to tell them they were caught watching porn. The victims of the scam are told to pay them money or pay the consequences.
The scammers hope some of the people they target actually searched pornographic videos.
The criminals contact the victims through email and can be aggressive.
A scammer targeted Mark Thomas.
"Nothing like this has ever happened to me," he said.
"It was threatening," his wife Judith said.
The scammers said they caught Thomas watching porn online, used the cameras on his computer to record them and planned to send the video to everyone in his contacts list.
